'That '90s Show': Major Update on Season 2

Get ready to say "Hello, Wisconsin!" once again! That '90s Show Season 2 is on the way, and the cast has revealed a huge update for fans. Season 2 of the That '70s Show sequel series is about to film, and the shoot dates are now public. The update came from Kurtwood Smith, who plays Forman family patriarch Red Forman. In an Instagram post, the actor let fans know they could actually apply to be in the live studio audience as the show filmed Season 2.

"We are almost ready…just missing one thing…you!" Smith wrote alongside a picture of him and his on-screen wife Debra Jo Rupp. He then directed fans that "want to come hang out at the Forman house" to a website for 1iota Productions.

There are 16 filming days listed on the site: three May dates (5, 12 and 26), four June dates (2, 9, 23 and 30), three July dates (14, 21 and 28), two August dates (18 and 25), and four September dates (1, 15, 22 and 29). These dates presumably line up with the 16 episodes of the Netflix sitcom's upcoming season. Aside from Rupp and Smith, the confirmed stars for Season 2 are: Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan.

There is no word on what — if any — That '70s Show alums will be popping by the set on these listed dates. The OG characters who returned in guest roles for Season 1 were Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Don Stark and Tommy Chong.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to FOX's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark. While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Netflix has renewed the show for a 16-episode Season 2.