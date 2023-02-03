'That '90s Show' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix

Netflix is heading back to Point Place for more of That '90s Show. The That '70s Show spinoff has officially been renewed for a 16-episode Season 2, the streamer announced Friday, coming off of an incredibly successful first season. That '90s Show premiered its first season on Jan. 19 and skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's most popular English television show list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed, according to the streamer.

The spinoff series picks up years after the finale of That '70s Show in 1995. "Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide)," the show's official logline reads. "With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago."

Original That '70s Show stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama all returned for cameos in the first season, as did Tommy Chong and Don Stark. "All of us at That '90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can't wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!" said Gregg Mettler, Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer of the show's renewal.

"We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season – and we can't wait to be there with them in the second season," added Lindsey Turner, Co-Creator & Executive Producer. "We're thrilled that the incredibly funny stories from Point Place, Wisconsin continue to resonate around the world, no matter the decade," said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix's vice president of comedy series. That '90s Show Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.