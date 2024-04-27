It looks like recent Netflix hits like Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp and The Bricklayer are slipping down the charts. Neither movie is in the top 5 right now, with Netflix users opting for some licensed hits like Anyone But You and the Will Smith movie King Richard. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut' Official Synopsis: "Delve into the digestive system with this lighthearted and informative documentary that demystifies the role gut health plays in our overall well-being."

4. 'King Richard' Official Synopsis: "King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever."

3. 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' Official Synopsis: "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made."

2. 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' Official Synopsis: "In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a roller coaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history!"