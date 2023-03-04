'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon Had a Special Role Behind the Scenes, and You Might Not Have Realized It

Laura Prepon thrilled her fans by returning to her roots and playing Donna Pinciotti, the character she played on That '70s Show, once again for That '90s Show. She reprised her role for three episodes of the Netflix sequel series, but that wasn't all the work she did on the program. She also played an important role behind the scenes.

Prepon actually stepped behind the camera for two episodes of That '90s Show Season 1: Episode 9 "Dirty Double Booker" and the season finale, Episode 10 "Kids in America." She directed both installments, a great achievement, especially because she also had to act in the latter episode. On Instagram, she noted she was "thrilled" to return to the That '70s Show universe in this fashion. You can see Prepon in action in the below Instagram gallery courtesy of Kurtwood Smith, who plays Red Forman on the show.

This isn't the first time Prepon has directed a show she starred on. She also helmed three episodes of Orange is the New Black, the Netflix prison dramedy she starred in for seven seasons.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to FOX's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark. While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Netflix has renewed the show for a 16-episode Season 2.