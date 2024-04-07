That '90s Show is bringing back a beloved That '70s Show character for Season 2. The status of the original cast's involvement in the Netflix sequel sitcom has always been in flux, but a new photo of Laura Prepon on-set indicates that she remains involved. The actress shared an Instagram photo while working on That '90s Show Season 2.

"Kiddos visiting me at work!" Prepon captioned the image. "It was so meaningful to show them the set where I got my start as an actor when I was a kid (just turning 18), and where I'm currently directing today... talk about a full circle moment!"

Prepon played Donna Pinciotti on That '70s Show. She reprises the role for That '90s Show, where Donna is now married to Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and is the mom of main character Leia Forman (Callie Haverda). Prepon's snap only confirms she's directing for That '90s Show Season 2, but we'd be surprised if she didn't also step in front of the camera, as well.

Prepon directed two episodes of That '90s Show Season 1 and appeared on-camera in three, including the pilot (Episode 1, "That '90s Pilot") and season finale (Episode 10, "Kids in America). The season finale was one of the episodes she directed.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

(Photo: Patrick Wymore/Netflix)

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Netflix has renewed the show for a 16-episode Season 2, which is currently filming.