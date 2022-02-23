‘That ’90s Show’: Meet Who’s Playing Eric and Donna’s Daughter in ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

That ’70s Show made Topher Grace and Laura Prepon stars, and its sequel series That ’90s Show is poised to do the same for Callie Hope Haverda. The 15-year-old Haverda stars as Leia Forman, the daughter of Grace’s Eric and Prepon’s Donna. She should already look familiar to Netflix subscribers, as she starred in The Lost Husband with Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb.

Before appearing alongside Duhamel, Haverda starred in the movies The Adventures of Pepper and Paula (2015) and Stage V (2016). She also starred in Shut Eye (2016-2017), a short-lived Hulu series starring Burn Notice‘s Jeffrey Donovan. The Austin, Texas, native made her first commercial at 6 years old, she told Texas Lifestyle Magazine in October 2020. She has been seen in over 20 national commercials since and is already working on her next movie, Forgiven.

Aside from acting, Haverda has an interest in ventriloquism! “I have these little puppet animals including a mouse that my brother and I used to make videos with, trying out our ventriloquist skills,” she told Texas Lifestyle Magazine. “Darci Lynn is amazing! I don’t follow her career very much but I do remember watching her on America’s Got Talent.” She also enjoys horse riding, painting, playing guitar and piano, and creating TikToks when she’s not working. She also hopes to become an author or a forensic scientist.

Haverda is now shooting That ’90s Show, which began production earlier this week. The series begins 15 years after the events in That ’70s Show, with Leia moving to Point Place to live with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Once she arrives, she quickly makes new friends, played by Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos. Producers are in talks with Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to bring them back in recurring roles, reports Deadline. The first season of That ’90s Show will run 10 episodes. A premiere date has not been announced yet.

Haverda’s advice for youngsters who want to break into acting is to just keep at it and something will pop up. For her, that something might be That ’90s Show. “The business can be very tough and you are really challenged when you’re an actor,” she told Texas Lifestyle Mag. “But just keep pushing forward because something will come, and even though there are so many people auditioning for the same thing there is only one you, and if it’s right it will work out.”