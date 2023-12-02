'That '90s Show' Season 2 Officially Returns to Production

The road back to Point Place, Wisconsin is officially clear. After Hollywood strikes delayed production on That '90s Show Season 2, filming is back underway in Los Angeles. 1iota Productions is currently advertising two tapings for the Netflix sitcom — one on Dec. 8 and one on Dec. 15.

It's unclear when the rest of Season 2's 16 episodes will be filmed, but it's possible some have already been recorded in recent weeks. Actor Reyn Doi, who plays Ozzie on That '90s Show, posted that he was back working on the series in an Instagram upload dated Nov. 16.

There is no word on what members of the original That '70s Show cast will come around for Season 2 of the series. While Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are considered full-fledged cast members for That '90s Show, other members of the original sitcom are guest stars. It's worth noting that Topher Grace's schedule has cleared up due to the unfortunate cancellation of his ABC sitcom Home Economics. However, Wilmer Valderrama is now deep into production on a new season of NCIS, which the strikes also held up.

The 1iota Productions website also includes a synopsis for That '90s Show Season 2, which reads, "Hello Wisconsin! The school year took forever, but now it's the summer of 1996 and Leia Forman is back in the basement with her Point Place friends for more hook-ups, break-ups and as much trouble as they can fit into three months. Kitty is thrilled, but unfortunately for Red the Forman house still smells like teen spirit."

About That '90s Show on Netflix

(Photo: PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX)

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Netflix has renewed the show for a 16-episode Season 2, which is currently filming.