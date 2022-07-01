'Stranger Things' Season 4, Volume 2: Here's Who Died in the Finale

Stranger Things fans are mourning the loss of a beloved character following the final two episodes of Season 4 of the Netflix show. While fans of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) went into the season finale episodes nervous to see if their characters would make it to the fifth and final season, all those fan-favorite characters made it through the epic showdown with villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Unfortunately, they made it through due to the sacrifice of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), a new favorite for fans since the HellFire club leader's Stranger Things debut in the season premiere. Going out in a heroic blaze of glory, Eddie distracted the demigorgons so his friends could kill Vecna, but ended up being killed in the Upside Down.

Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) almost followed Eddie into the afterlife after being possessed and nearly killed by Vecna. Fans feared initially that Max was dead in a devastating scene that shows her body being held by a screaming Lucas Sinclair, but despite her heart stopping, Eleven is able to use her powers to bring Max back to life.

In a less heartbreaking death, Eleven's villainous "Papa," also known as Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), is gunned down at the end of episode 8 after being shot a number of times by military soldiers sent to kill Eleven. Vecna also appears to meet his demise in his final showdown with Eleven after she is able to use her powers to triumph over him. Steve and Robyn then burn his body while Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) shoots at him.

Over in the Russian prison where Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is being held, the Hawkins police chief kills a Demogorgon while Enzo (Tom Wlaschiha) and Yuri (Nikola Djuricko) rescue Hopper and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) with a helicopter. Back in Hawkins, Joyce and Hopper reunite with their kids as Season 4 comes to an end with the town in ruins due to the destruction caused by Vecna's gate to the Upside Down. Season 5 is surely going to be another crazy ride as the final season of Stranger Things kicks off.