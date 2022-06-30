'Stranger Things' Fans Are Growing Nervous Over Steve Ahead of Season 4 Finale
Stranger Things fans seem to be growing nervous about the fate of Steve Harrington, ahead of the show's Season 4 finale. Recently, Noah Schnapp —who plays Will Byers in the series — teased that someone is going to die, setting off mass speculation among viewers. It seems that Steve, played by Joe Keery, is the character that fans are most worried might get the ax. Notably, Schapp isn't the only one who's teased danger ahead for the Stranger Things characters.
Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Natalie Dyer — who plays Nancy Wheeler — spoke about the show leaning more into horror territory. "There are characters who are in real, real danger," Dyer said of the show's direction this time around. "Like, we haven't been in as high stakes or potential danger before. That was surprising and scary." Newcomer Joseph Quinn, who plays Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson, added, "And [that's] applicable to every storyline." He continued, "It's not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger." Scroll down to see what Stranger Things fans are saying about the possibility that Steve could die in the finale.
"Pray Circle"
pray circle:— gabs (@lauriefilms) June 30, 2022
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
steve harrington
🕯 survives 🕯
season 4
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
"If I see Steve Harrington die on Friday the Duffer Brothers will be hearing from my lawyer," one person joked, noting that they will be very unhappy with the show's creators if Steve doesn't make it to Season 5.
"Death Allegations"
manifesting steve harrington, eddie munson and max mayfield beating the death allegations in #StrangerThings4 vol. 2 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QHIu3JRn2f— 💭 (@sthingsthinker) June 30, 2022
"Steve Harrington will beat the death allegations he is living and will see Season 5," someone else tweeted.
"Final Boy"
steve harrington is not dying y’all are so DELUSIONAL if you think my mans is dying, he is a final boy and y’all know it !!!!! pic.twitter.com/wLZFyhrBrP— jessi (@hcrrington) June 30, 2022
"If they kill Steve Harrington tomorrow, I will turn into Vecna and destroy everyone idc," another fan threatened, invoking the name of Season 4's villain.
"Steve Harrington Won't Die"
TOMORROW STEVE HARRINGTON WILL BE SURVIVING!! 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/KTxpzTWA0F— ؘ (@safekeery) June 30, 2022
"'Steve Harrington won't die,' I say into the mic. The crowd boos. I begin to walk off in shame. 'No, he's right,' says a voice from the back of the room. The lights come on. It's Joe Keery," another person tweeted.
"None of You Are Safe"
me @ steve harrington pic.twitter.com/PNSlO5DhJt— bea loves daisy to the moon and back ☁️ (@maggiesrheeee) June 30, 2022
"If Steve Harrington dies. None of you are safe. It will be 7 am. Steve Harrington dies and I actually become the most toxic and vile person you know," a Twitter user warned.
"Break the Internet"
If Steve Harrington dies tomorrow in Vol. 2 and his last words to Dustin are “I guess you won’t need a babysitter anymore” I think the internet might actually break pic.twitter.com/fz9AG5KEYt— 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙮 💫 (@celticshive) June 30, 2022
"The Duffer Brothers will never have another day of peace if they take Steve Harrington away from me," a worried viewer wrote.
"World's Greatest Mother"
steve harrington will be back in season 5 !! i refuse to accept anything else pic.twitter.com/xE4GOd6Vz3— kenny ☂︎ (@bvckystjames) June 30, 2022
"If anything happens to the world's greatest mother, Steve Harrington, tomorrow I will become a murderer," one last fan tweeted.