'Stranger Things' Fans Are Growing Nervous Over Steve Ahead of Season 4 Finale

Stranger Things fans seem to be growing nervous about the fate of Steve Harrington, ahead of the show's Season 4 finale. Recently, Noah Schnapp —who plays Will Byers in the series — teased that someone is going to die, setting off mass speculation among viewers. It seems that Steve, played by Joe Keery, is the character that fans are most worried might get the ax. Notably, Schapp isn't the only one who's teased danger ahead for the Stranger Things characters.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Natalie Dyer — who plays Nancy Wheeler — spoke about the show leaning more into horror territory. "There are characters who are in real, real danger," Dyer said of the show's direction this time around. "Like, we haven't been in as high stakes or potential danger before. That was surprising and scary." Newcomer Joseph Quinn, who plays Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson, added, "And [that's] applicable to every storyline." He continued, "It's not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger." Scroll down to see what Stranger Things fans are saying about the possibility that Steve could die in the finale.