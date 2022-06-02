Eddie Munson on 'Stranger Things' Is Everyone's New Favorite Character

Step aside Eleven – there's a new fan-favorite Stranger Things character. When the hit Netflix original sci-fi series returned for its fourth season on Friday, May 27, it was the Hellfire Club's very own Eddie Munson who proved to be the breakout character of the season, immediately capturing plenty of social media attention. Warning: This story contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1.

Eddie, a new addition to the Stranger Things cast portrayed by actor Joseph Quinn, joined the series as a repeat Hawkins High School senior. He is the leader of the Hellfire Club, the official D&D club of the high school, where the core kids group of Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair, and Max Mayfield now attend. Deemed an outcast, Eddie soon finds himself wrapped up in the mystery and terror of the Upside Down when new villain Vecna begins to claim a string of victims, with many in the town of Hawkins connecting the series of deaths back to Eddie, whom they believe to be the leader of a cult.

Although Eddie may have inadvertently earned himself the town's rage, he quickly won over fans' hearts. As viewers binged the new batch of episodes that were three years in the making, many couldn't help but fall in love with the quirky, heavy metal-loving new character, social media almost immediately filling with posts from viewers expressing their admiration for Eddie and their hopes that he survives the final two episodes, which are set to premiere next month. Keep scrolling to see what Stranger Things viewers are saying about Eddie Munson.