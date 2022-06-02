Eddie Munson on 'Stranger Things' Is Everyone's New Favorite Character
Step aside Eleven – there's a new fan-favorite Stranger Things character. When the hit Netflix original sci-fi series returned for its fourth season on Friday, May 27, it was the Hellfire Club's very own Eddie Munson who proved to be the breakout character of the season, immediately capturing plenty of social media attention. Warning: This story contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1.
Eddie, a new addition to the Stranger Things cast portrayed by actor Joseph Quinn, joined the series as a repeat Hawkins High School senior. He is the leader of the Hellfire Club, the official D&D club of the high school, where the core kids group of Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair, and Max Mayfield now attend. Deemed an outcast, Eddie soon finds himself wrapped up in the mystery and terror of the Upside Down when new villain Vecna begins to claim a string of victims, with many in the town of Hawkins connecting the series of deaths back to Eddie, whom they believe to be the leader of a cult.
Although Eddie may have inadvertently earned himself the town's rage, he quickly won over fans' hearts. As viewers binged the new batch of episodes that were three years in the making, many couldn't help but fall in love with the quirky, heavy metal-loving new character, social media almost immediately filling with posts from viewers expressing their admiration for Eddie and their hopes that he survives the final two episodes, which are set to premiere next month. Keep scrolling to see what Stranger Things viewers are saying about Eddie Munson.
Dubbed 'one of the best characters' of Season 4
Eddie Munson is one of the best characters in #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/yXLbHgP8n1— Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) May 30, 2022
"I thought I made it out of stranger things season 4 without a crush on Eddie Munson but I definitely did not," tweeted one viewer. "He is all I have been thinking about for the last 5 days. what an angel. I love him."
Fans 'here' for Eddie
EDDIE THE FREAK MUNSON BABEYYYY‼️‼️#strangerthings #strangerthings4 #eddiemunson pic.twitter.com/PZTwue3WyV— syd ☁︎ (@riddlerpie) May 28, 2022
"I don't normally grow fondness for characters added in last seasons, but I'm here for Eddie Munson," wrote another fan.
'Eddie Munson supremacy'
i believe in eddie munson supremacy pic.twitter.com/cdHtDlnxKE— alien (@alinelinau) May 29, 2022
"If eddie munson has a million fans, i am one of them. if eddie munson has ten fans, i am one of them. if eddie munson has only one fan, it's me. if eddie munson has no fans, that means i am no longer on this earth," joked somebody else.
Eddie was the only character some fans could think about
protect eddie munson at all costs. #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/SQm7783oGk— sam || 29 (@joycelhopper) May 27, 2022
"Im so sorry but i literally could not care about anything and anyone else while watching stranger things bc im constantly worrying abt eddie munson's safety," tweeted another person. "that man is now everything to me."
Fans can't stop talking abotu Eddie and Steve
eddie munson and steve harrington two pretty best friends #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/1xl8WEXxPT— emi (taylor’s version) (@annesgilb) May 29, 2022
"I just want to thank ST for giving me TWO comfort boys who act all tough but are in reality the softest idiots on earth," tweeted somebody else. "Aka steve harrington and eddie munson."
Concern Eddie could die
Y’all I love Eddie Munson so much, he better not die in volume 2 or in season 5 pic.twitter.com/d3jGY2E5WE— Alana(Kotaro & W1 Hours) (@Emugashats_2) May 29, 2022
"Please. Please Duffer Brothers. Don't kill Eddie Munson. Please keep him for season 5," wrote one viewer. "he is one of the best additions to the series. I am begging you please don't kill him off. I am begging you."
Fans demand Eddie be in Season 5
Please let Eddie Munson love long enough to be in season 5— Pick me up mom I'm scared (@lex0623official) June 2, 2022
"Dear sweet baby Jesus, Please don't take Eddie from us," commented another person. "We love him too much. I need him for season 5. Thank you."