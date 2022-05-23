'Stranger Things' Cast Teases Dark Fates for Their Characters in Season 4

✖

Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1 will debut on Netflix very soon, and the cast of the show recently teased the dark fates in store for their characters. Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Natalie Dyer — who plays Nancy Wheeler — spoke about the show leaning more into horror territory. This includes the addition of horror film icon Robert Englund, who stars as Victor Creel, the newest Stranger Things villain. Please note: Stranger Things spoilers lie below.

"There are characters who are in real, real danger," Dyer said of the show's direction this time around. "Like, we haven't been in as high stakes or potential danger before. That was surprising and scary." Newcomer Joseph Quinn, who plays older high school student Eddie Munson, added, "And [that's] applicable to every storyline." He continued, "It's not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger."

Fans have been clamoring for Stranger Things Season 4 to debut on Netflix, and now they can get a taste of what's to come. The streamer just released the first eight minutes of Episode 1 on YouTube to hold fans over until the full Season 4, Volume 1 debuts on May 27. The new clip jumps back and reveals a new glimpse of the program that created Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). We see Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner, the scientist in charge of Hawkins Laboratory, as he goes about a normal day, however, things soon take a violent turn. While Brenner is running tests on a child who resembles Eleven, unusual things began happening. As he begins to investigate, everything goes dark.

Brenner awakens, bloody and injured, seemingly having been hit by the metal door to the room he was in. He wanders around to find the source of the disturbance, eventually discovering a young Eleven, angry and bleeding from her nose. This appears to be the day she broke out of the lab and went on the run, which was depicted in the show's first season. Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 is set to premiere later in the summer, on July 1.