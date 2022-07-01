'Stranger Things' Season 5: What to Know About the Final Season

The final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 are out on Netflix, and fans want more. The good news is there will be another season of the Netflix original, but the fifth season will be the final one, which doesn't make fans happy. Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced the series will end after Season 5 earlier this year. "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things," creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote in an open letter to fans. "At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you'll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale." Stranger Things launched on July 15, 2016, and tells the story of a group of young friends in the 1980s who witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they look for answers, the children also discover a series of mysteries they try to solve. Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner). Here's a look at what to know about Season 5.

When Will Season 5 Be Released? The burning question for fans is when will the final season be released? The good news is fans likely won't have to wait another three years for a new season to come out, which is what it was for Season 4. But with it being the final season, 2024 might be the target year for Season 5 to start streaming on Netflix. prevnext

Is Season 5 Currently Filming? (Photo: Netflix / YouTube) As mentioned by Netflix Life, Season 5 is not in production as of this writing. Several stars of the show are working on other projects, including Mille Bobby Brown who is set to star in a new Netflix film called The Electric State. Additionally, Finn Wolfhard will star in the next Ghostbusters movie, which will be released in Dec. 2023. prevnext

A Time Jump? A time jump is possible as the actors are several years older than the teenage characters they play on the show. Ross Duffer told TV Line in June, "I'm sure we will do a time jump." "Ideally, we'd have shot (Seasons 4 and 5) back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that." prevnext

The Plot of Season 5 (Photo: Netflix) With Season 4 just ending, the synopsis of the fifth season has not been released yet. Ross Duffer told The Wrap that the executives love the plans for the final season. "We do have an outline for Season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it," he said. "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild." prevnext

Who Will Star in Season 5? There were some character deaths in season 4, but it's likely most of the main cast will be back, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke. There was talk online that fans will riot if Keery's character dies, so it would be a good idea to bring him back in Season 5. prevnext

How Many Episodes? (Photo: Netflix ) Based on the previous seasons, it's likely the fifth season will be at least eight episodes long. But with it being the final season, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Duffer Brothers add a couple more episodes to give fans more content, and this leads to one final question. prevnext