'Stranger Things' Season 4 Ending Should Have Fans Worried, Co-Creator Says

There are only two episodes left of Stranger Things Season 4, and as the Hawkins crew battles new foe Vecna, it seems not everyone will make it out alive. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, creators the Duffer Brothers – Matt and Ross Duffer – issued an ominous warning for fans that the final "super-sized" episodes of the season will not have a happy ending, possibly hinting at character deaths.

Opening up about the final two episodes, set to drop on Netflix on Friday, July 1, the Duffer Brothers revealed, per Slash Film, that "Volume 2 really takes what we did in Volume 1 and ramps everything up." They added, "usually, at the end of a season, we tie things up with a nice bow, before a little tease that says, 'Hold on, something is unraveling.'" However, as they end Season 4 and look ahead to Season 5, "we don't have to do that. There won't be a reset from where we finish this season."

This is not the first time the Duffer Brothers have warned fans to prepare for a sad ending. Speaking to Variety just after the first seven episodes of the nine-episode season premiered, the creative duo said they "would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure." Ross told outlet, "I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. So everybody is in danger." He added that "there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well," teasing, "now, whether they do or not, you'll have to watch."

The warnings for the final two episodes continued this week when Netflix released the first full-length trailer for Volume 2. Set to the tune of Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill," which has jumped back onto the music charts following that jaw-dropping scene involving Max and Vena, the trailer was packed full of ominous warnings. At one point in the trailer, Robin said, "It might not work out for us this time." Meanwhile, Dr. Brenner, who has been seen trying to help El get her powers back, warned her, "Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall." Just who will go down with it when Hawkins falls remains to be seen."

After the record-breaking Volume 1, theories have swirled regarding possible Season 4 deaths, with many seeming to believe that the final two episodes could see the show saying goodbye to major characters. Along with a belief that new fan-favorite character Eddie Munson going down in a blaze of glory with his guitar, the fates of Steve and Nancy seem to be up in the air, according to some fans. At least one character seems to be safe, though: Will. In their interview with Empire Magazine, the Duffer Brothers teased that Will's "journey and arc is far from finished," though they stopped short of confirming that he survives the season.

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 drops on Netflix on Friday, July 1. The first seven episodes of the season, as well as all previous seasons are available for streaming. Season 4 is the penultimate season, with Stranger Things set to end after Season 5, which does not yet have a premiere date.