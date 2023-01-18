'SEAL Team' Season 7 Fate Revealed at Paramount+

SEAL Team fans no longer need to worry about the show being on the bubble. Paramount+ renewed the hit military drama for a seventh season on Wednesday. The David Boreanaz-starring series is now entering a new stage without Max Thieriot's Clay Spenser since Thieriot is busy with CBS' Fire Country.

Season 7 will be the second complete season exclusive to Paramount+. SEAL Team debuted on CBS in September 2017, but the show's slipping ratings put it on the bubble at the end of Season 4. CBS ultimately renewed the show for Season 5, but only the first four episodes aired on the network before it switched to Paramount+. Season 6, which wrapped in November, was exclusive to Paramount+ from start to finish.

"We look forward to bringing SEAL Team fans even more of the series' poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, said in a statement Wednesday. "The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers."

SEAL Team stars Boreanaz as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, who leads the Navy SEAL Bravo Team. The main cast also features Jessica Pare as Mandy Ellis, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry, A.J. Buckley as Sonny Quinn, Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis, and Judd Lormand as Eric Blackburn. Raffu Barsoumian joined in Season 6 as Omar Hamza.

During Season 6, fans were left heartbroken when Clay was written out with a dramatic death. Thieriot managed to star in both SEAL Team and Fire Country this season, but leading two shows simultaneously wasn't something even he could do forever. Fire Country is a passion project for Thieriot, as he co-created the series inspired by his time growing up in Northern California.

"It's a lot. It's not easy," Thieriot told PopCulture.com in October when asked about making two shows at once. "I know my wife looked at me like I was a little bit crazy when I told her I was going to do both. She's like, 'Okay. So we have no break this year.' But thankfully, what kind of worked out was that because SEAL Team is on Paramount+ now, their shooting schedule is different. Right? So it's not in the same cycle as the network cycle."

Paramount+ also has plans to expand SEAL Team beyond the main series. Back in February 2022, the streamer announced a standalone SEAL Team movie. It is unclear what the film will involve, and showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TVLine in November that writing Season 7 took priority over the movie.

In September, Boreanaz told us that SEAL Team was already moving into movie-level quality since it shifted to Paramount+. "I mean, it's very movie-like quality," he said. "And that's not to say that we weren't producing that in the five seasons that we were over at the network and with the studio. It just outplayed itself and we were just that type of show that is a perfect fit for a platform like Paramount+."