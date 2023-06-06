TV and Movie Actors Vote to Authorize Strike

The writers' strike has been going on for a month already, putting a pause on productions across film and TV, and it doesn't seem to be letting up any time soon. However, some good news has finally come from it in the form of SAG-AFTRA. TVLine reports that the members of the union representing actors in film, TV, and theater had an astounding 97.91 percent vote yes to authorize a strike. Negotiations are set to begin later this week, as the SAG-AFTRA contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is to expire at the end of the month. The vote authorizes the board to call a strike pending a deal is not reached.

Many actors have already been joining writers on the picket lines in previous weeks, and if SAG-AFTRA did strike, they would officially be joining WGA members. They are essentially asking for about the same deals as WGA, and it could go either way. In a statement, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher explained the importance of the authorization and the unity for the members.

"The strike authorization votes have been tabulated, and the membership joined their elected leadership and negotiating committee in favor of strength and solidarity," Drescher expressed. "I'm proud of all of you who voted as well as those who were vocally supportive, even if unable to vote. Everyone played a part in this achievement. Together we lock elbows, and in unity, we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model, and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it."

As of now, there is no end in sight for the strike. With some shows already on hold, it's likely more will be delayed once it comes time for other series to begin production for next season. The previous strike back in 2007 lasted for 100 days, going for three months and eight days, so it could really go on for months. There is no way of knowing how long it will go on for, unfortunately, but to see that SAG-AFTRA could possibly be joining them on the picket lines if they strike as well will be a sight to see, knowing that they will be standing in solidarity together.