LL Cool J Stopping by Another CBS Show Before 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3

NCIS: Los Angeles may be over, but LL Cool J's reign on CBS is not. As the rapper gears up to continue playing Sam Hanna in a guest role capacity on the upcoming third season of NCIS: Hawai'i, he is returning to the network much earlier this summer to appear on the new musical game show Superfan. With hosts Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight, the series will feature contestants competing in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite's artist's biggest supporter, hence "Superfan." Each episode will feature a different music superstar as they crown their biggest fan.

Along with LL Cool J, Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, Pitbull, and Shania Twain. Since this is a new series, it's hard to predict just how well it will go, but it already sounds like it could be a pretty promising series, especially considering how big some of these superstars are. It's going to be exciting to see what happens and what fans are crowned the superfan.

This is definitely not LL Cool J's first brush with reality TV, as he previously hosted Paramount's Lip Sync Battle for four years, and he serves as creator and producer of the CBS dancing series Come Dance with Me alongside NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell. While this will be a little bit different since it'll be a whole episode centered on him and his biggest fan, it will still be pretty great to watch and entertaining.

Since the series doesn't premiere until August as part of CBS' summer schedule, it is still a bit of ways away, considering that it's still only June. But fans just need to look on the bright side. Depending on how the writers' strike progresses through the summer, it's possible that by the time LL Cool J's episode of Superfan premieres, there may not be too much time left until Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai'i, which means much more of the rapper and much more of Special Agent Sam Hanna. There's also the fact that there's no confirmation on how many episodes of Hawai'i he will be appearing in, but it is definitely better than nothing, and his episode of Superfan will just get people more excited for what's to come.

Superfan premieres on Wednesday, August 9 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, following a new episode of Big Brother. Don't miss LL Cool J crown his biggest superfan, and make sure to watch the latest seasons of NCIS: LA and NCIS: Hawai'i to prepare for his return to the network.