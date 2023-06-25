'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Will Stop by Another CBS Show This Summer

Missing Max Thieriot on CBS? Don't worry for too much longer! Even though it'll be a while before CBS viewers can watch the second season of Fire Country, Thieriot will be appearing on another one of the network's shows in the meantime. The actor is set for an appearance on Secret Celebrity Renovation. The series, hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and premiering Aug. 4, provides celebrities with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns via a surprise renovation. NFL player Damar Hamlin, The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan, and actor and comedian JB Smoove will also appear on Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Secret Celebrity Renovation first premiered in July 2021, with Season 2 premiering in July 2022. So the series is keeping up the tradition of being a summer show, with each episode featuring a different celebrity. As of now, there's no information on what episode Thieriot will be in. Rest assured, he is indeed going to appear on the CBS series.

The series was originally supposed to premiere its third season on July 28 on CBS' summer schedule, but for reasons unknown, it had to be pushed back a week. This just means that there is still something to look forward to as the summer months go by, and since there's no telling when Fire Country will premiere due to the writers' strike, at least fans will still be getting a little bit of Thieriot, even if it is for just one episode. He's gone from Navy SEAL to inmate firefighter to a construction worker in a short amount of time, it's going to be entertaining to see what he comes up with next.

Since only a few celebrities have been announced for Season 3 and it's likely there will be at least nine episodes, or around that amount since Season 1 had 10 episodes and Season 2 had nine, that means there are still a handful of celebrities yet to be announced for Secret Celebrity Renovation. It will be exciting to see who else will be giving out a surprise renovation and getting their hands dirty to do so. The two-hour Season 3 premiere airs on Friday, Aug. 4 beginning at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS.