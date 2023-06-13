Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin to Appear on Major CBS Show This Summer

Damar Hamlin is set to make an appearance on a popular CBS show. The network recently announced that the Buffalo Bills safety will be on Secret Celebrity Renovation hosted by Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight. The show will premiere on Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and some of the other celebrity guests set to appear on the show are Phil Keoghan from The Amazing Race, actor and comedian JB Smoove and Max Thieriot of Fire Country.

Hamlin's appearance will come seven months after he collapsed on the field during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field. This month, Hamlin returned to the field during the Bills' OTA sessions and looks ready to play when the team kicks off the regular season in September.

(Photo: CBS)

"Really proud of him to take that next step." Bills general manager Brandon Beane said last week, per the team's official website. "He put the helmet on the last practice last week and texted his parents afterward. Just so proud of him and thrilled for where he's at in his journey. He's still got more milestones to hit." Bean also said, "We'll continue to ramp him up with helmets on. But that'll be probably the next big hurdle for him, tackling."

When speaking to reporters in April, Hamling talked about not being done with football and wanting to return to the game he loves. "Sitting in the hospital bed, I think maybe that Saturday there were some games on. This is around the time where I'm going through a lot in my head, just trying to process everything that was going on. Just watching teams play, watching other safeties, that's where I saw and felt my love for the game," Hamlin said. "That's where I was just like 'I don't want to be done yet'.

Hamlin is entering his third NFL season. He was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft and was a reserve player during his rookie season. In 2022, Hamlin took over as the starter when Micah Hyde suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. He finished the season with 91 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.