Hit Game Show Returning for Season 4 Later This Year

One of the internet's best game shows is returning for a new season. Name Your Price will officially return for a fourth season later in 2024, according to co-host Austin Show.

The news of an upcoming Name Your Price season came as the series won "Best Streamed Series" at The Streamer Awards, the industry-leading awards show that QTCinderella organizes. Show and Neff said their "thank yous" before sharing the exciting news.

"I've been doing Twitch for 10 years and it's (Name Your Price) is my favorite thing that I've ever worked on, starting at G4," Austin Show said in his acceptance speech. "Big shoutout to them for making this possible, Misfits for carrying on the legacy, and I couldn't have done it [without] the best co-host, the best host, in the industry, Will Neff."

NAME YOUR PRICE WON A STREAMER AWARD



Thank you all, the guests & to my host @TheWillNeff who is the most talented person I’ve ever worked with



Special thanks to my teams at @G4TV & @MisfitsGG who poured everything into this show



NEW SEASON THIS YEAR pic.twitter.com/dx8XYT4f1u — Austin Show (@MrAustinShow) February 18, 2024

Neff returned the favor in his half of the speech, saying, "I just want to thank my mom and dad; they supported me through a lot of failure before I found Twitch. So thanks to you, but, most of all, I want to thank the best f—in host on this platform, the guy who started more careers in this room than even (Twitch CEO) Dan f—in Clancy: Austin Show, baby! Best in the business."

Austin Show went on to confirm Name Your Price Season 4 was on the way by saying, "We'll be back this year with more Name Your Price." He also confirmed the new season plans in an X post.

Name Your Price premiered on the relaunched G4TV in early 2022, streaming via Twitch/YouTube before being shown on the cable network and the Pluto TV channel G4 Select. Comcast Spectacor shuttered G4 in late 2022, but AustinShow partnered with Misfits Gaming to create Season 3, filmed in front of live audiences around the U.S. It's unclear if Season 4 will continue the touring show format for revert to the studio-based format present for Seasons 1 and 2.

While fans wait for the return of Name Your Price, Austin Show and Will Neff are two of the four co-hosts of the podcast Fear&, alongside Hasan Piker and QTCinderella. The show airs episodes on YouTube, podcast platforms and Patreon.

Austin Show streams Name Your Price episodes live on his Twitch channel, with on-demand replays available on his Twitch and YouTube channels afterward. There is no word on if the game show will ever make its way back to cable or Pluto TV, where it was available during its G4TV run.