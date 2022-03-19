Ludwig Wins Streamer of the Year, and XQC Fans Are Fuming

The Streamer Awards aired on March 12, and there was a bit of controversy brewing afterward. When it came down to the night’s biggest prize, Streamer of the Year, xQc was expected to be the clear frontrunner, being as he has 10.1 million Twitch followers. His three opponents, Mizkif, Sykkuno and xQcOW, were considered the underdogs. However, Ludwig, who has 3.1 million Twitch followers and 2.71 million YouTube subscribers, took it home. As would one would expect, the devoted fans of xQc did not take the loss well.

While there were some in the larger streamer’s community that were happy for Ludwig and acknowledged that there was not a concise effort to drive votes for xQc, many were fuming. Mean tweets were fired off, Reddit threads were started, and harassment was lobbed at Ludwig’s girlfriend QTCinderella, the award show’s founder. Many made totally unsubstantiated claims of the category being rigged, among other rude remarks. (QTCinderella ended up going private over the “negativity” she received after the event.) Scroll through for a glimpse at the backlash.

“Not to be that guy but how did X not win this,” one fan wrote. Another tweeted, “Ludwig wins streamer award over xQc wtf, s— has to be rigged.”

“i’m a (hardcore) juicer and rewatching xqc lose streamer of the year to ludwig is killing me (again),” another fan wrote. Yet another added, “ludwig won streamer of the year but XQC IS THE PEOPLES CHAMP.”

“How is it even possible that he won?” yet another viewer tweeted. “Not tryna hate but XQC without a doubt has the largest/loyal fan base. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was Mizkif but Ludwig ????”

“When ludwig won, I though it was a bit,” one watcher wrote about the win. “I was expecting him to give it to X at some point during the speech. ROBBED.”

While the whole thing blew up in the direct wake of the awards, xQc himself downplayed the loss. He noted that he was not actively lobbying for the award, which easily explains the loss.