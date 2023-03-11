Canceled Game Show Officially Set for 2023 Return

Corporate mismanagement be damned, one of TV's freshest game shows has officially been saved from cancellation with new episodes set for 2023. Name Your Price, hosted by Twitch personalities AustinShow and Will Neff, is officially returning, thanks to Misfits Gaming Group. Name Your Price was the most successful show born out of Comcast Spectacor's bungled relaunch of G4TV, regularly raking in hundreds of thousands of views on Twitch/YouTube/linear TV. However, when the Comcast division shuttered G4, AustinShow secured the rights to make Name Your Price elsewhere. On Thursday, Austin confirmed the show's revival with a 2023 release window.

"NAME YOUR PRICE IS COMING BACK. THANKS TO [Misfits Gaming Group,] MY NEW ORG," Austin Show tweeted. "SUPER EXCITED to be a part of [Misfits Gaming]. They are going to be providing the resources to not only bring back NAME YOUR PRICE but other shows I'm currently working on. CANT WAIT!"

Austin, also known for his Twitch/YouTube series Love or Host, then clarified that his co-host and regular collaborator Will Neff will also be back for the outrageous price-guessing game show's revival. (Neff confirmed the news via Twitter, as well.) "Name Your Price is my PRIDE [and] JOY!" Austin said. "It's my favorite show I've EVER done. Thanks to [Misfits Gaming] this show will be returning BIGGER [and] BETTER than ever. Yes, [Will Neff] is and ALWAYS will be the co-host of Name Your Price! I'm so happy to announce the show is in pre-production!!"

It's unclear if controversial Twitch streamer JustaMinx, the item presenter for most Name Your Price episodes, will be part of Season 3. (Caroline Kwan, who served as a substitute item presenter in the Season 2 finale, did seemingly hint at her involvement in a tweet reply to Austin's announcement.)

It's also unclear which online personalities will compete on Name Your Price Season 3. Austin made no guest announcements with his revival reveal, but images of previous guests like Bella Poarch, Hasan Piker, Valkyrae, Jerma and Myth were used in the accompanying graphic.

Misfits Gaming Group saving Name Your Price comes as Austin Show officially exited 100 Thieves and, in turn, joined Misfits. The esports and entertainment company revealed that the Fear& podcast regular will be both an executive producer and on-screen talent for the organization. In addition to Name Your Price, Austin will "develop additional content projects and series."

"By joining Misfits and leveraging the company's robust operational and content support, AustinShow will continue his mission of providing opportunities for creators and streamers from a variety of different backgrounds to come together and make truly entertaining content," read Misfits Gaming Group's press release on the signing.

Austin Show added in the press release, "From the moment Ben (Spoont, founder,) and I spoke about the vision for Misfits, I knew this was the perfect place for me to bring my best ideas to life. In Misfits, I have a supportive partner who supports my craft and empowers my creative vision. Having the opportunity to re-launch a bigger, better version of Name Your Price this year is just the beginning, as we embark on an ambitious plan to create more great series and streams together."

A host platform for Name Your Price Season 3 hasn't been made official yet, but Spoont hinted that both digital and traditional distribution channels are in play. "In AustinShow, Misfits is getting a triple threat – a powerhouse entertainer, showrunner and IP builder," Spoont said. "By leveraging his existing IP portfolio and working to produce new projects with him, we will immediately add IP to our current Misfits channels, with further opportunities to expand distribution into the OTT/OTA landscape." (OTT means over-the-top or internet-based distribution. OTA means over-the-air or cable/satellite/antenna distribution.)