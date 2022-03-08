Pluto TV Adds Another Major Network

Pluto TV’s streaming lineup is growing! The free streaming television service, which already offers hundreds of channels, has partnered with G4 TV to bring viewers G4 Select, the network’s free ad-supported streaming version of its content. The partnership makes Pluto TV G4’s the first FAST partner to distribute the channel.

In announcing the partnership, Scott Reich, SVP of Programming at Pluto TV, commended G4 as a “pioneer in gaming entertainment,” adding that the new channel “as the perfect blend of current gaming culture, coupled with the nostalgic offerings that our viewers crave.” Reich teased that “the relaunch of G4 gives gamers, creators and fandoms alike more options to experience the thrill of gaming and the content they love – all for free on Pluto TV.” With the addition of G4 Select to the streaming lineup, Pluto TV viewers will be able to watch the best of G4’s array of programming, including newly relaunched editions of beloved legacy G4 shows like Attack the Show!, Ninja Warrior and Xplay, new content including Name Your Price and Scott The Woz, esports events, interviews and more

“We’re thrilled to partner Pluto TV to deliver G4’s content to their U.S. audience,” Russell Arons, President, G4, added. “The OTT space, specifically FAST, has seen tremendous growth over the last couple of years, including an increase in demand for gaming content. The addition of Pluto TV to our unique distribution model provides G4 yet another opportunity to reach and serve our fans on the platforms they love.”

According to G4, the partnership with Pluto TV and the launch of G4 Select on the streaming service “brings G4’s potential audience to over 98 million users.” G4 content is also distributed on linear Pay-TV through Verizon Fios, Cox, Xfinity TV and Philo through its flagship G4 channel. The network also shares livestreams and video-on-demand content via Twitch and YouTube.

Pluto TV is an internet television service that is available for free. The free streaming channel service offers hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and TV series on-demand, with content spanning categories including movies and television, news and opinion, sports, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, home and DIY, explore, gaming and anime, music, en español, kids, and more. G4 Select is now available exclusively on Pluto TV.