Game Show Pulled From TV Yet Again

After a scheduled hiatus two weeks ago, the game show Name Your Price was expected to air its Season 1 finale on Thursday. However, that did not happen. On Monday, G4 TV, the channel that airs the show, dropped its schedule for the week, and Name Your Price was nowhere to be found. While network staples Xplay, Attack of the Show! and Attack of the Show: Vibe Check were still airing, the programming alert revealed "the Name Your Price season 1 finale will air next Thursday, May 26th, instead."

While this was disappointing news for fans of the wacky and chaotic game show, which features prominent Twitch streamers guessing the prices of absurd items, there was a reasonable explanation for it. The program is typically led by AustinShow, Will Neff and JustaMinx, but the latter member of that trio was unavailable to film this week. On May 14, JustaMinx participated in Creator Clash, a celebrity boxing tournament in Tampa, Florida. She ended up being victorious in her match against Yodeling Hayley, but participating in that event meant that she missed last week's edition of Name Your Price, with Gina Darling filling in as the episode's item model. The Irish social media personality would have also been unavailable for this week's episode.

As confirmed by a member of the G4 staff in the network's Discord community, the Name Your Price team simply didn't want to have such a special episode without JustaMinx. The message read: "Hey team, as you saw there is no show this week because Minx is still out of town, We're pushing our season finale to next Thursday May 26th to make sure that the whole crew is there to really blow it out big!"

While G4's Twitch schedule is subject to change, Name Your Price should air next Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. No guests have been revealed just yet. The episode will air live on Twitch and YouTube via G4 and AustinShow's channels. Edited versions will later air on G4's linear cable channel, as well as its Pluto TV channel, G4 Select. The archive of past episodes and highlight compilations is currently viewable on YouTube.