Hit Game Show Not Airing This Week

A popular game show is out of commission, at least this week. Fans noticed that Name Your Price isn't airing the first week of May. According to insiders, the show typically takes a break every few weeks, so it's not unprecedented that the show is not airing the next few episodes. A Twitter post confirmed the show wouldn't be on the schedule. New episodes typically air live on Twitch and YouTube every Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Edited versions are shown later in the day on G4TV's linear cable channel and G4 Select, the network's Pluto TV channel.

Name Your Price was previously in the headlines for one of its co-hosts suffering a wardrobe malfunction live on air. Will Neff and AustinShow were decked out in throwback attire during one broadcast. The dress pants that go with Neff's leisure-suit-inspired look weren't made for mobility, and seemingly ripped during the taping.

The show began airing this year. It follows AustinShow as he invites his friends to compete in a game show showcasing the weirdest items for sale on the Internet and their absurd prices for the items. Announcements for the show was made in February 2022. AustinShow was excited to join the G4 family at the time his new show was announced.

"G4 has done a fantastic job positioning themselves as a breakout name in the space and digital community crossroad with their fresh approach to content and wide-reaching distribution model," AustinShow said in a release, as reported by Uproxx. "I'm excited to partner with G4 in not only utilizing my hosting skillset across their platforms but also join as a creative executive with the goal to develop and grow G4's presence on Twitch."

AustinShow became popular for his streaming content. Much of his content is based on lifestyle and gaming. He is known for hosting talk shows and dating shows, including Love or Host. He hosts Name Your Price alongside Will Neff and JustaMinx.

Outside of his content, he's been open about his personal life. In a Twitter post, he came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2020. "My sexuality isn't a meme. I identify as what I would say "mostly" gay but maybe bisexual because sometimes I find some women attractive," he wrote at the time.