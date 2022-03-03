New G4TV host and popular Twitch streamer AustinShow opens up about his sexuality in a recent episode of Attack of the Show!: The Loop, telling his friend, host Kevin Pereira, about the lifelong journey he’d taken to becoming comfortable with his realization.

Pereira opened the conversation by resharing a joke Austin, 27, supposedly told him prior to filming, saying that “being gay is his brand.” “I am a part of the brand, and I happen to be gay,” Austin clarified. “I came out officially on Twitter when I was about 25, which was three years ago, and I came out in my personal life when I was 24, about a year earlier.”

“The journey that preceded that was a journey of self-discovery, a journey of denial,” he continued, adding that for years he felt he was straight because society supposedly said so. “Sexuality, from a very young age, you’re –– I want to say taught, but society says, ‘You’re going to grow up, and you’re going to marry a woman.’ I had a very liberal family, a very progressive family. So, even despite that, people talked about my relationships with people in the future and it was a woman. It’s like, ‘OK, so I’m straight.’”

While the Name Your Price host says he has memories of having “those emotions” when he was growing up, he says “it just didn’t register” at the time due to his age.

Austin previously discussed his sexuality on Twitter in 2020, saying that he identified as “mostly’ gay” but possibly bisexual. “My sexuality isn’t a meme. I identify as what I would say ‘mostly’ gay but maybe bisexual because sometimes I find some women attractive. I never have felt the need to do an elaborate coming out post because I thought people knew but there are some who don’t,” he wrote.

He followed up the message with a couple of tweets. “Thanks everybody for the love! It truly means a lot. I started exploring my sexuality when I was 22 [and] when I started I thought I’d never tell a soul.. but it gets tiresome hiding who you are.Im sure a lot of people feel the same way out there and I just wanna say be yourself,” he wrote. “[And] be unapologetic about it. For those who aren’t dealing with the same type of struggle, just be mindful and empathetic to people that might be. Be loving [and] kind and accept people for who they are. Thanks again everybody. I know most of you knew but it feels amazing to [be] official.”