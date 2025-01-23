Huge Update on Future of Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

Netflix legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer just got a big update. Just a few months after Season 3 dropped, the streaming giant has announced that the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-led series has been renewed for a fourth season. Based on the books of Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows Garcia-Rulfo’s Mickey Haller, a defense attorney in Los Angeles who works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator, hence the title.

Season 4 will be based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence, which released in 2020. Although a premiere date has not been revealed, the season will begin production in February in Los Angeles, so it shouldn’t be too long until some crumbs surrounding the upcoming season releases. The wait will be worth it, especially knowing that much more of The Lincoln Lawyer is on the way.

Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Neve Campbell are also expected to return for Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer, created by David E. Kelley and developed by Ted Humphrey. The series premiered in May 2022 and became an instant hit, spending 12 consecutive weeks in the Netflix Global Top 10. Season 2 matched its success, also reaching the Netflix Global Top 10 with 40 million views. Season 3, which premiered in October, continued to dominate the Netflix Global Top 10 for six consecutive weeks and debuted with a perfect 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Lincoln Lawyer is the latest Netflix series to be renewed. The streamer recently gave reality series Love Is Blind a two-season renewal ahead of its Season 8 premiere, taking the show through Season 10. Meanwhile, You just set its final season premiere for April, with Cobra Kai’s final outing dropping in February. There are constantly new titles being added to Netflix, whether Originals or classic fan favorites.

As for The Lincoln Lawyer, the first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix. It will likely still be a while until information about Season 4 is released, but with filming starting soon, there should at least be plenty of behind-the-scenes content that will keep fans excited. Plus, the wait for Season 4 will give fans the chance to read the books by Michael Connelly or catch up on the first three seasons, which will keep them occupied for quite a long time.