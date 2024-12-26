‘Cobra Kai’ Final Episodes Get Premiere Date at Netflix

Cobra Kai’s series finale date is on the calendar. With “four decades of history all leading to this moment,” the final five episodes of Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season will debut on Thursday, Feb. 13, Netflix announced this week alongside a teaser trailer and first-look images for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3.

Set decades after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament in the original Karate Kid, Netflix’s Cobra Kai centers around the ongoing rivalry between Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Seeking redemption after Daniel won the tournament years ago, Johnny reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting their rivalry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Season 6, Part 2 ended with Miyagi-Do traveling to Spain for the Sekai Taikai and saw the return of martial arts expert Terry Silver and a devastating tournament death, “Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

First-look images for the final episodes showed Daniel and Johnny practicing the crane kick stance together, while Miyagi-Do team and the Iron Wolf competitors appear ready for battle.

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai. Cr. Elizabeth Morris/Netflix © 2024

Along with Zabka and Macchio, Cobra Kai stars Martin Kove (John Kreese), Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Peyton List (Tory), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen), Alicia Hannah-Kim (Sensei Kim Dae-Un), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), Oona O’Brien (Devon), Rayna Vallandingham (Zara), Patrick Luwis (Axel), and Lewis Tan (Sensei Wolf).

The series was created by Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz, who executive produce via their Counterbalance Entertainment banner. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka are executive producers.

The first five seasons of Cobra Kai, as well as the first 10 episodes of Season 6, are available to stream on Netflix. Season 6, Part 3, the final batch of episodes, is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 13.