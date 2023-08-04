'The Lincoln Lawyer' Showrunner Reveals Book Season 3 Will Follow if Renewed

Season 2, Part 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer just dropped on Netflix, but co-creator and showrunner Ted Humphrey already knows what Season 3 will consist of. In an interview with TV Insider, he confirmed that the yet-to-be-announced third season of the legal drama will be based on The Gods of Guilt in Michael Connelly's book series, noting, "That is the plan."

The Lincoln Lawyer, which premiered in 2022, is based on The Brass Verdict, the second novel to feature the lead lawyer in the series, Mickey Haller. The Netflix series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the Los Angeles defense attorney who works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator. In The Gods of Guilt, the fifth book to feature Mickey Haller, the lawyer takes on the case of digital pimp Andre La Crosse, who allegedly murdered an old friend of Haller's, Gloria Dayton. The book was published in 2013 and gets its name from Haller, who described members of a jury as "gods of guilt."

The third season of The Lincoln Lawyer would be intriguing, considering what it would follow. As of now, it's unknown which way Netflix is leaning in terms of a renewal or cancellation, but considering Netflix cancels a lot of shows, it's hard to tell with them. The good news is that the series is doing pretty well on the charts right now and is currently No. 1 on the Top 10 as of the time of this writing. If the numbers continue to stay strong, it wouldn't be surprising if Mickey Haller came back for a third round.

As fans patiently or anxiously wait for a potential third season of The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 1 will soon be available to physically own. The Lincoln Lawyer is coming to Blu-ray on August 15. While fans can, of course, watch both series in full on Netflix, Season 1 will have a special blooper real that can only be watched on the Blu-ray. It can be pre-ordered now and will be available to buy exclusively on Amazon, so fans may want to snatch it when they get the chance.

Hopefully, Netflix will announce Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer soon, but it's possible that it may not happen until after the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Luckily there are two seasons of the drama streaming, so fans will be able to keep occupied until an announcement is made.