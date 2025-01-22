‘Love Is Blind’ Marks ‘Five Years of Fandom’ With Season 8 Release Date, Big Renewal Announcement

It’s time to head back to the pods for the upcoming eighth season of Love Is Blind, as the series will celebrate five years, and there’s much more in store. The Netflix dating reality series premiered on Feb. 13, 2020, and Season 8 will finally premiere on Feb. 14. It will take place in Minneapolis, once again bringing in a group of men and women as they see if they can form an emotional connection with one another without seeing who is on the other side of the wall. They will then try to make it out in the real world after going on a little vacation, all before walking down the aisle and either saying “I do” or “I don’t.”

Additionally, the five-year celebration continues with a two-season renewal, taking Love Is Blind through Season 10. The series is unpredictable and filled with plenty of drama, and fans are continuing to tune in every season to root on their early favorites and see who actually makes it all the way. It’s already hard to believe that it’s been close to five years since the first singles went into the pods, and eight seasons later, even more are finding their true loves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix shared a fun video to commemorate “Five Years of Fandom,” taking fans a look back at some of the best moments throughout the show’s run and some of the sweetest moments, as well. It also gave viewers a look at what’s to come in Season 8, which is said to be the biggest one yet, according to host Vanessa Lachey. It can be assumed that the actress and husband, Nick Lachey, will return as hosts once again for these upcoming seasons, even despite petitions floating around to replace them.

As of now, premiere dates for Seasons 9 and 10 have not been announced, but fans will be able to rest easy knowing that much more of the Pod Squad is on the way in the near future. In the meantime, Valentine’s Day will be a special day when Love Is Blind Season 8 finally premieres. It’s not only the best way to spend the romantic holiday but the best way to celebrate five years of fandom for Love Is Blind. In the meantime, the first seven seasons are streaming now on Netflix.