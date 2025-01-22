New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in February 2025

As Netflix wraps up January 2025 with a few final additions in the coming days, it is also looking ahead to next month. The streamer just released the complete list of titles coming in February 2025, and along with new licensed TV series and movies, more than four dozen new and returning Netflix originals are set to drop.

February’s Netflix originals lineup includes the returns of a few fan-favorites, including Cobra Kai. The hit Karate Kid spinoff will be back next month Season 6, Part 3, the final five episodes of the show. Also returning will be Love Is Blind, back for Season 8, and Sweet Magnolias, which will debut its fourth season. Meanwhile, Geralt of Rivia will return for a new animated film set in The Witcher universe, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. The originals movie lineup also features the new Amy Schumer-starring romcom Kinda Pregnant, as well as Running Point, starring Kate Hudson. Netflix will also broadcast The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards next month.

While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in February 2025.

Avail. 2/1/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS – NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Avail. 2/3/25

Bogotá: City of the Lost – NETFLIX FILM

After moving to Bogotá for a chance at a better life, a young Korean man rises through the Colombian black market — risking peril for a shot at success.

Avail. 2/5/25

Celebrity Bear Hunt – NETFLIX SERIES

Holly Willoughby hosts this competition show set in the Costa Rican jungle, where 12 celebrities become prey for that fearsome hunter — Bear Grylls.

Envious: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Vicky finds herself torn between two possible paths: marrying and building a family project with Dani, or allowing herself to explore a relationship with Matías. At times, that country club life she once dreamed of no longer seems so appealing, but the desire sparked by the possibility of a new love terrifies her.

Kinda Pregnant – NETFLIX FILM

Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump…and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

Prison Cell 211 – NETFLIX SERIES

Caught in a prison riot, a human rights lawyer poses as an inmate to survive. As he blends in, chaos and personal loss unveil the darkness within him.

Sintonia: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

As Doni, Nando and Rita face new moral dilemmas as adults, will their convictions alter their paths, or is friendship stronger than what divides them?

Avail. 2/6/25

Apple Cider Vinegar – NETFLIX SERIES

Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world.

The Åre Murders – NETFLIX SERIES

A Stockholm detective under internal investigation heads to a ski resort to unwind, until a young girl’s disappearance compels her back to work.

Cassandra – NETFLIX SERIES

A family moves into a vintage smart home and discovers that it’s under the control of a virtual assistant — who will stop at nothing to keep them there.

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- – NETFLIX SERIES

With two map pieces secured, Sugimoto and Asirpa continue their hunt for the remaining 22 tattooed convicts whose bodies hold the key to hidden treasure.

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

It’s a very Serenity holiday season as the Magnolias weather a tragedy, a town crisis and a fierce storm in the weeks from Halloween to Christmas.

Avail. 2/7/25

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Tracing the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan, this documentary series explores their intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch.

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

After traveling with the Rising Volt Tacklers, Liko, Roy and Dot decide to improve their knowledge as Trainers and learn more about their Pokémon pals.

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

In the final season of this acclaimed series, Tirso is drawn into a serial killings case and seeks revenge for the tragedy that devastated his family.

Avail. 2/8/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS – NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Surviving Black Hawk Down – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In shocking detail, US soldiers and Somali fighters recall the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu and the now-famous downing of three Black Hawk helicopters.

Avail. 2/11/25

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In a furiously funny special, Felipe Esparza riffs on his tough-love Mexican mom, keeping a marriage spicy and why dairy is more dangerous than drugs.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – NETFLIX FILM

Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia gets drawn into an epic conflict between land and sea in this animated film from “The Witcher” universe.

Avail. 2/12/25

Death Before the Wedding – NETFLIX FILM

When Maja brings her fiancé home, her traditional parents must overcome their cultural biases amidst a crisis at their dairy farm. Can love find a way?

Honeymoon Crasher – NETFLIX FILM

When his fiancée dumps him at the altar for her ex, a young man is left with no alternative but to go on his romantic honeymoon with his mother.

Avail. 2/13/25

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Granted one final chance to finish the Sekai Taikai, Daniel, Johnny and the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.

Dog Days Out – NETFLIX FAMILY

When their humans are away, cute and curious pup Holm and his dog pals love to play with their best friends — their favorite toys!

The Exchange: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

After their big break into Kuwait’s male-dominated stock market, will Farida and Munira keep rising to success — or lose everything they’ve worked for?

La Dolce Villa – NETFLIX FILM

Successful businessman Eric travels to Italy to stop his daydreaming daughter Olivia from restoring a crumbling villa. Italy, however, has different plans for him as it delivers on its legendary promise of beauty, magic, and romance.

Avail. 2/14/25

I Am Married…But! – NETFLIX SERIES

After a meet-cute ends in a whirlwind romance, a couple must learn to navigate the messy reality of married life that’s nothing like a fairy tale ending.

Love Is Blind: Season 8 – NETFLIX SERIES

A new group of singles face the ultimate dating experiment. Will they find their soulmates and get married, or will looks get in the way of love?

Melo Movie – NETFLIX SERIES

A movie buff falls for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon. When their paths cross again, can love find its way back?

Valeria: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

As the four friends enter a more grown up era of love, careers and life, Valeria must finally work out her feelings — especially those involving Víctor.

Dhoom Dhaam – NETFLIX FILM

On their wedding night, a timid momma’s boy and a daring wild child find themselves on the run from ruthless goons, finding love and chaos in a night of crazy adventures— all while searching for the elusive Charlie!

Love Forever – NETFLIX FILM

A Stockholm couple plans to get married on the gorgeous island of Gotland, where family-imposed traditions turn their most important day into a disaster.

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World – NETFLIX FILM

A playboy stages a dating show to earn his inheritance by granting his father’s last wish: for his son to marry the most beautiful girl in the world.

Umjolo: There is No Cure – NETFLIX FILM

After losing her title for publicly exposing a scandal, a former pageant queen works on a tell-all book — all while her love life remains unwritten.

Avail. 2/15/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS – NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Avail. 2/17/25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Gabby, Pandy and the kitty crew are back for more feline fun, cool crafts and imaginative adventures — and there’s a new room in the dollhouse, too!

Avail. 2/18/25

Court of Gold – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

For the first time ever, top medal contenders in men’s basketball granted behind-the-scenes access at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Court of Gold gives an unfiltered, insider look at Team USA, France, Serbia and Canada as they gear up and battle for gold in Paris. International basketball has caught up to the U.S. and the competition and stakes are higher than ever.

Offline Love – NETFLIX SERIES

Young singles spend ten days in a foreign country, relying on fate alone to fall in love. Without any digital devices, will they be able to find the one?

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Rosebud Baker delivers a raw and hilarious look at motherhood in all its chaotic beauty — filmed both before and after giving birth.

Avail. 2/19/25

My Family – NETFLIX SERIES

A terminally ill father prepares his chaotic family to care for his two young kids and face life without him — but they must put old quarrels to rest.

Avail. 2/20/25

Zero Day – NETFLIX SERIES

After a cyberattack sabotages transportation and power infrastructure across the U.S., former President George Mullen is asked to find the culprit.

Avail. 2/22/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS – NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Avail. 2/23/25

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Kristen Bell hosts as the biggest names in film and TV light up the stage for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Live event in English.)

Avail. 2/25/25

Full Swing: Season 3 – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

This immersive documentary series follows the world’s greatest golfers — on and off the course — during a season of relentless competition.

Avail. 2/26/25

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Behind the glitz of Miss Italia, director Patrizia Mirigliani fights to save the iconic pageant, now wavering amid scandals and changing beauty standards.

Avail. 2/27/25

Demon City – NETFLIX FILM

Framed for his family’s murder and left for dead, an ex-hitman will stop at nothing to exact revenge on the masked “demons” who have taken over his city.

Running Point – NETFLIX SERIES

When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.

Toxic Town – NETFLIX SERIES

Brave mothers fight for justice in a drama based on the true story of the Corby poisonings, featuring Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood and Claudia Jessie.

The Wrong Track – NETFLIX FILM

When chaotic single mother Emilie hits a new low, she looks to her brother for help. He has a brilliant plan: to enter a cross-country ski marathon.

Avail. 2/28/25

Aitana: Metamorphosis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this documentary series, Aitana reveals intimate moments and untold thoughts about her journey from regular teen to international pop sensation.

Squad 36 – NETFLIX FILM

A police agent launches his own investigation when a series of killings claims the lives of officers from an elite unit he was forced to leave.