Hello, you. Joe Goldberg is back for his killer finale in the fifth and final season of You, coming soon to Netflix. The streamer gave fans a treat on Thursday when the premiere date for Joe Goldberg’s final outing was announced, with the highly-anticipated Season 5 dropping on Apr. 24. In the teaser, Joe returns to the book shop where it all began in New York, and there were plenty of references to his previous killings.

Per the logline for Season 5 of You, Penn Badgley’s psychotic killer is going back to “where it all began” in New York City to “enjoy his happily ever after until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.” Alongside Badgley, Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthew will also be starring in the final season.

Based on the book series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, You premiered on Lifetime in 2018. While the network renewed the show for a second season prior to its series premiere, it eventually moved to Netflix for Season 2. Despite the first two seasons being loosely based on the first two books, You and Hidden Bodies, part of Season 2 onward follows a different direction. The wait for Season 5 has been a long one, as Season 4 dropped in two parts, consisting of five episodes each in February and March 2023.

It’s unknown if Season 5 will release in two parts, but since the announcement video didn’t there will be two parts, it’s likely that will not be the case. However, it is always possible that will change by April, but at the very least, fans finally have a premiere date. It shouldn’t be much longer until Netflix releases a full-fledged trailer that will surely get fans excited.

There will be a lot to look forward to when You finally premieres its fifth and final season. The show is unpredictable, especially since it doesn’t really follow the books anymore, meaning that anything can happen. Fans got a taste of Joe’s past coming back to haunt him throughout Season 4, and there is no telling what will go down when that continues in Season 5. People will just have to wait and see when You Season 5 premieres on Apr. 24 only on Netflix. The first four seasons are streaming now.