Netflix's 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Gets Physical Blu-ray Release

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer dropped on Netflix recently, but fans will soon be able to physically own the first season. From Lionsgate, the first season of the crime thriller will be available on Blu-ray exclusively at Amazon beginning August 15 for the suggested retail price of $24.99. One would wonder why someone should spend money on the Blu-ray when they can just watch it at the tips of their fingers, and the answer is a simple one. You can't get a blooper reel on Netflix.

Premiering in May 2022, The Lincoln Lawyer is based on the books by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller, who works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator. It also stars Neve Campell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham and was created by David E. Kelley, who is known for shows such as Doogie Howser, M.D., Chicago Hope, Big Little Lies, and Big Sky.

All 10 episodes of Season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer will be available on Blu-ray along with a blooper reel, which seems to be the only bonus feature available. As of now, it's unclear whether the series will also be coming to DVD, but since it is a Netflix Original, it wouldn't be surprising if Blu-ray was the only physical way to take home the series.

The first part of the second season of the series premiered on July 6, with Part 2 having just premiered, so Season 1's release on Blu-ray comes at the perfect time. While it can all be streamed on Netflix, of course, there is just something about physically owning it that makes the viewing experience a little different, plus with bloopers, it's even better. It's possible that in the future, Season 2 will also be on Blu-ray, though it could be a little while until that happens, given the fact that the remaining episodes of the season did just premiere.

Both seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer are streaming now on Netflix. Season 1 of the crime show will be available on Blu-ray on August 15, exclusively on Amazon. As of now, a third season has yet to be announced, but it's very likely that Netflix will renew the series since it's doing so well. Fans will just have to wait and see, and for now, pre-order Season 1 on Blu-ray now.