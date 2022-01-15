Disney+ Adds Epic 2021 Marvel Movie for No Extra Fee

If you’re looking for something to watch while Winter Storm Izzy rolls in, Disney+ has you covered. , one of Disney’s early entries into Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hit the streaming service this week and is available to subscribers for no extra cost. If you missed Eternals in theaters due to the pandemic, now is your chance.

Eternals is about a group of immortal superheroes who have lived on Earth for centuries and shaped the course of human history. When the world Is threatened by monsters called Deviants, the now estranged group has to come together for another mission to save humanity. Eternals boasts quite a cast, starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, and Barry Keoghan. It Is directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao.

It Is also possible that Eternals got lost In the shuffle due to the fact that Disney released four Marvel movies last year, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Eternals was released on Nov. 5 and despite the pandemic and potential superhero fatigue, the movie managed to clean up at the box office and earned over $400 million worldwide.

Despite a successful run at the box office, Eternals had surprisingly mixed reviews from critics. The film sits at 47% on the review aggregate Rotten Tomatoes, but it boosts a much higher audience score of 78%. While Eternals may not have been everyone’s cup of tea, it helped usher in an Interesting new phase for Marvel now that heavyweights like Iron Man and Captain America are no longer in play.

Eternals also worked to develop this new cast of characters In a way that felt personal, showing the personalities behind the superpowers. “It’s finding these moments of reality amongst laser eyes and fighting monsters and being thrown into rocks and upside down,” Madden told Entertainment Weekly. “These characters are superheroes, but they’re also souls, and they have really complex feelings and relationships that have spanned a long time. We tried to find the truth and honesty in those moments, while wearing superhero costumes and diving off cliffs and stuff.” Eternals is now available to stream on Disney+.