Salma Hayek Reveals the Tearful Emotional Response She Had to Her ‘Eternals’ Costume

Salma Hayek, who plays Ajak in Marvel’s new Eternals movie, shares she had such an emotional initial reaction to seeing herself in her costume that she was quickly consumed with tears. In an interview with Despierta America, the actress revealed what it was about the moment that made her cry.

“When I put it on, I burst into tears. Not like in telenovelas, but the tears came out and I said, ‘What happened here?’” she told the outlet.”The image of it did something to me and I said, ‘Why?’”

It didn’t take her long to understand why she was so emotional about the role and seeing it come to life. “I saw my brown face… I saw my brown face in a superhero suit and in seeing my face, I saw your face. I saw my face as a little girl, who had to have a lot of courage to dream big. I saw the face of all the little girls.. and I realized that a door had opened where I didn’t enter alone –– but inside that suit were all the Latinos who waited so long for this moment.”

She was joined by Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso in the interview. Alonso highlighted the importance of Hayek’s portrayal and what her contribution means for the next generation watching the movie. “This moment is so important because –– don’t forget I’ve been at Margel for 16 years trying –– and I told her this is the first time I met her… that she had no idea just how long I’ve waited for this moment.” She continued: “And not just for the moment that it was Salma – there was no other person for me that could do this character. But for feeling what she felt, for feeling what you are feeling in this moment, and for what all the girls and some boys feel in feeling represented –– to be represented… in looking in a mirror and knowing that one can be a superhero… The moment I saw her in that suit was a moment that changed everything in my head because if that’s possible, many other things are possible.”