Kit Harington Confirms One Controversial Aspect of ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season

Kit Harington may be joining the MCU, but people still want to know about Game of Thrones. While promoting his new role as Dane Whitman in Eternals, Harington spoke to Uproxx about spoilers and whether the secrecy around the HBO drama helped him keep the superhero secrets as well. While the artist formerly known as Jon Snow revealed that he can zip his lips, he wanted to clear up a longstanding rumor about who left that coffee cup in frame In the final season of the show.

“I got blamed for leaving a coffee cup on a shot once, which wasn’t me,” Harington said. “Well, she [Sophie Turner] blamed me for that. And I swear it wasn’t! Other than that, as far as spoilers, no, I didn’t. I’m pretty good! I’m pretty sure I didn’t mess anything up.” Considering how convincing Harington was when it appeared that Jon Snow was dead, It’s safe to say that Marvel has found an actor who can bluff.

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019

Will Game of Thrones fans ever know who was responsible for that cup? There have been several different versions of events presented by cast members, with Turner accusing Emilia Clarke of being the culprit while visiting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I’m going to just go with— I mean, look who it’s placed in front of,” Turner said while pointing to Clarke in the frame. “Emilia Clarke, she’s the culprit!”

As for Clarke, she has pointed the finger in two directions. “It’s not Starbucks – spoiler,” she said while she was a guest on theSkimm’s digital series, Texting With, in June. “I’m going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you, Dan Weiss.”

However, she previously claimed that the careless coffee drinker was Lord Varys himself, actor Conleth Hill. “Here’s the truth,” she said during a 2019 interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth [Hill], kay? He plays Varys. He’s sitting next to me in that scene. He pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine.’ It was his. It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so.”