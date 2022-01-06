Salma Hayek Welcomes 2022 Poolside in Animal Print Swimsuit

Salma Hayek is entering the new year in perfect fashion! As the clock ticked down to midnight, the House of Gucci actress slipped into an animal-print bathing suit to enjoy one of the first sunny days of 2022 poolside. Hayek, known for her stunning bikini pics, shared the gorgeous image to Instagram on Saturday.

In the photo, Hayek can be seen sporting a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit by Melissa Odabash, which she paired with black cat-eye sunglasses by Saint Laurent, as she enjoyed some time by the pool, coffee mug in hand. The 55-year-old actress posed in front of a stunning backdrop of ocean and mountain views. Hayek quipped in the accompanying caption that it was the “first [coffee] of the first [Monday] of the first month of a brand new year.”

The post marked just the latest swimsuit photo of the new year, with Hayek having marked the start of 2022 with an image showing herself in a black one-piece as she posed next to a large rocky outcrop in the sea. She shared the post along with an inspiring message to her followers reading, “May this new year bring you the awareness of your own strength. Happy, healthy 2022.” She returned to Instagram on Saturday with a photo showing her with her back turned towards the camera as she walked through a body of water, teasing in the caption that she was “ready for new adventures.”

Followers of the Drunk Parents star know that Hayek spent a good portion of 2021, as well as 2020, filling her Instagram account with jaw-dropping bikini photos, often snapped amid dreamy tropical backdrops. Opening up about her decision to continue posting the photos, despite some outcry, Hayek told Entertainment Tonight in a February interview that sharing the photos was “liberating” and not something she planned to stop doing anytime soon. Hayek explained that she had to “lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end” of 2020 and that the majority of the images fans were seeing at the time were all taken during the same tropical vacation, the actress stating, “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it.”

Fans certainly seem to be loving her posts, because Hayek’s Instagram account has grown by nearly 3 million subscribers in just a year’s time. Her account now has 20 million followers. The actress’s most recent post came on Wednesday when she shared a gallery of two images showing her in a red dress posing among trees. She shared the snapshots alongside a simple caption of just two hashtags reading “nature” and “peace.”