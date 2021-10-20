‘Game of Thrones’ Star Richard Madden Reveals Why He’s ‘Sad’ About Reunion With Kit Harington in ‘Eternals’

Many Game of Thrones fans are looking forward to Marvel’s Eternals for Richard Madden and Kit Harington’s on-screen reunion, but Madden warned them not to get too excited. The actor admitted that “sadly,” he and Harington don’t get a lot of screentime together in the upcoming superhero movie. Still, he feels that their history and friendship helped both of their performances.

Madden and Harington were both in attendance at the Eternals red carpet premiere on Monday. When Extra asked Madden how it felt to work with Harington again, he said: “Just great. I mean, I’ve been friends with Kit for many, many years, and sadly we don’t get to do a lot in the film together. But I get to have one moment with him where we say hello, and it’s nice to be on set with someone you know and trust and have known for a long time. On set, it was kind of like hanging out with your friends, and then it’s like, ‘Oh, right, we’ve got to do acting now? Okay.’”

Madden joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ikaris, one of the Eternals with the power to fly and project cosmic energy beams from his eyes. His character is distant from humanity, so it makes sense that he would get little screen time with Harington. Harington plays Dane Whitman, a human who becomes entangled with the Eternals through his romance with Sersi (Gemma Chan). However, Ikaris and Sersi have something of a romantic tension too, so there is a strong chance Madden and Harington will have more scenes together if the franchise goes on.

In Game of Thrones, Madden played Robb Stark and Harington played his half-brother, Jon Snow. The two characters were extremely close but they were separated early on in the series, when Jon went to The Wall to join the Night’s Watch. Meanwhile, Madden’s character had one of the most shocking and tragic deaths in TV history, leaving the actor free to take on other blockbuster roles in recent years.

Eternals is about a group of seemingly immortal beings who have been living on earth for 7,000 years, quietly protecting humanity from cosmic threats including their own evil counterparts, the Deviants. Thanks to recent developments in MCU continuity, their existence will finally be revealed to the world here in their first movie. Disney has assembled an all-star cast for this new tentpole title, including Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

So far, early reviews of the movie following Monday’s premiere have been good. The rest of us will finally be able to see Eternals for ourselves on Friday, Nov. 5 in theaters only.