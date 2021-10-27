Angelina Jolie Suffers Glaring Fashion Blunder During ‘Eternals’ Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie is known for ruling the red carpet with her high fashion looks. But, her most recent red carpet appearance featured a pretty big blunder when it came to her hairstyle. As Page Six noted, Jolie’s recent turn on the red carpet for The Eternals premiere saw her donning some hair extensions for a lengthier look. However, the extensions didn’t seem to be the correct length for her hair, as fans quickly took notice of the choppy and uneven look that she was sporting.

Jolie attended the Rome Film Festival premiere of The Eternals on Sunday. The star, who attended alongside two of her daughters, Shiloh and Zahara, wore a stunning Versace gown for the event. However, fans were much more preoccupied with her hairdo. Jolie, who wore her long hair down for the appearance, incorporated extensions to give herself a fuller look. Although, the extensions either didn’t seem to be placed correctly or were the wrong length entirely, as fans could clearly see where they were added to her mane. The actor’s look has since caused a stir on social media, with many wondering what went wrong with the styling process.

Angelina Jolie is spectacular as always – in @Versace for the #Eternals launch. So why the bad hair extensions? pic.twitter.com/oXuTA1xsoT — Lisa Tant (@LisaTant) October 25, 2021

Priscilla Valles, who is a celebrity hair extension expert and has worked with stars such as Hailey Baldwin and Megan Fox, explained to Page Six what might have happened. According to the expert, Jolie’s fashion blunder stemmed from placement and improper extension density. Valles explained, “What went wrong with this look is that there are not enough extensions, and they are not high up.”

She added that the correct way to install hair extensions includes “first putting [extensions] on top, and then building them up and making sure there is enough in so you don’t see a demarcation line, which you see clear as day with Angelina.” Valles went on to say that if there are any issues with the length of the extensions, one can also make good use of a quick trim, which will help make the extensions blend in more seamlessly with the natural hair. The stylist continued, “If someone has a really blunt cut, use thinning shears to barely hit the ends to break up that line – or hold the hair up to chip in some layers to get rid of the blunt end. The thinner the ends are, the better the hair blends together.”