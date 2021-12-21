‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Features ‘Ted Lasso’ Star in Surprise Appearance

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead… Spider-Man: No Way Home was released last week and is a monster hit for Marvel and Sony. And while the film had its share of surprises, there was one appearance that had Ted Lasso fans buzzing. The mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home is a continuation of the post-credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Eddie Bock (Tom Hardy) is in the MCU and hanging out at a tropical hotel where he and Venom are talking to a bartender, who happens to be Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernandez. Ted Lasso fans know Fernandez for being Dani Rojas on the show.

Like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ted Lasso is a huge hit as the Apple TV+ show won multiple Emmy Awards. Fernandez’s character is one of the big reasons why the show is beloved as Dani is one of the more positive and energetic figures on the show. Back in the summer, PopCulture.com talked to Fernandez about the challenges Dani faced in Season 2.

https://twitter.com/sandytypes/status/1471648139757211651?s=20

“I’m very happy for that,” Rojas said to PopCulture. “And I’m very happy for this season too, because not only Dani, but most of the characters, we’re going to be able to see other aspects. But for Dani, yeah, he’s going to not smile all the time. He’s going to have some moments when he hates stuff or where he’s really down in his life. So I think for me, it’s been a really cool challenge and I’m grateful with Jason [Sudeikis], Brendan [Hunt], Joe [Kelly], Bill [Lawrence], and all the creative team for giving me these new bits that I think is going to make Dani Rojas more of a real human with real problems, just like anyone else in the world.”

Ted Lasso also stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift. Waddingham recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed when Season 3 will begin production.

“We start on Valentine’s Day, which is rather lovely,” Waddingham said, per ComicBook.com. “But I think because Jason is from SNL and Brendan [Hunt], who plays Coach Beard, is from Second City, which is in Chicago… and because Brett does stand-up, they write like the framework of the show, and then, the amount of times, and me with kind of like lots of emotional monologues, I will suddenly get completely different words just before the camera’s about to go on me… And at first, I was just like, you can’t do this to me, and Jason was just like, you’re absolutely fine. I think they like doing it because you get the immediate knee-jerk reaction to something, but my mid-40s brain can’t cope with it at all.”