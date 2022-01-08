The Weeknd Fans Are Convinced Lyrics From His New Album Are About Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) have been followed by romance rumors since last year, and fans of the singer are convinced that songs from his new album Dawn FM reference the Eternals star in the lyrics. Us Weekly has the full breakdown, pointing out specific verses that sound like they could be about the Oscar-winner. The Weeknd released the album on Jan. 7, and there are definitely some lyrics that sound like they could be a reference to Jolie.

“My new girl, she’s a movie star / I loved her right / Make her scream like Neve Campbell,” the Weeknd sings in “Here We Go… Again.” He continues, adding, “But I make her laugh / Swear it cures my depressing thoughts / ‘Cause, baby girl, she a movie star / Baby girl, she a movie star / I told myself that I’d never fall / But here we go again.”

Listeners also think that The Weeknd Is singing about Jolie In the song “Starry Eyes,” and could even reference her divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt. “And now you’re my reality / And I wanna feel you close, but you’re defeated, baby / Broken, hurtin’, sufferin’ from a shattered soul,” he croons. “Let me be there / Let me be there for your heart / Let me be there, I can be there ’til you’re whole / You weren’t touched by a man in so long / ‘Cause the last time it was way too strong.”

The Weeknd could also be referencing Jolie’s ongoing custody battle in the song “I Heard You’re Married,” with the Grammy winner singing “The way you hypnotized me, I could tell / You’ve been in control / You manifested this, but girl, I blame myself / Things I shoulda known / The whispers that I hear / These words I need to hear from you / And I know this is a fling / But you’re hidin’ someone’s ring / It hurts to think I’m sharin’ you.”

The Tomb Raider star and The Weeknd were last linked in September when Radar reported that the duo was seen at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. While they did not arrive at the same time for the private dinner, they appeared very comfortable together and had no Issue being photographed together. According to reports, the dinner lasted over two hours and they left together. They had a similar dinner together in July.