'Dead to Me' Creator Bringing Another Dark Comedy Series to Netflix

Netflix marked the third anniversary of the Dead to Me series premiere with two pieces of great news for fans of the dark comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. First, the show's third season will debut in the fall. Next, Netflix has picked up No Good Deed, a new dark comedy from Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman.

No Good Deed is described as a half-hour dark comedy tracking the lives of three families trying to buy a 1920s Spanish-style villa. They think the home will solve all their problems. However, the home is really filled with nightmares, as the sellers already know. Feldman created the series and will serve as executive producer. No cast has been announced. Silver Tree, who directed episodes of You, The Flight Attendant, and Dead to Me, will direct the No Good Deed pilot.

"No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house," Feldman said in a statement. "I'm endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment." Feldman has a multi-year overall deal with Netflix, which already picked up Dead to Me for a third and final season. The show will return in the fall.

"No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced," Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, said Tuesday. "She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant Dead to Me, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with No Good Deed."

Feldman is an alumna of The Second City and The Groundlings and won four Daytime Emmys during her time as a writer and producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Feldman also worked on Hot in Cleveland, 2 Broke Girls, and three Academy Awards ceremonies. She won a Writers Guild of America award for the Dead to Me pilot and earned an Outstanding Comedy Series Primetime Emmy nomination for the series. Applegate and Cardellini also earned Emmy nods for their performances.

Dead to Me launched in May 2019, with the second season following in May 2020. The show focuses on the unlikely friendship between the recently widowed real estate agent Jen (Applegate) and the free-spirited Judy (Cardellini) after they meet in a grief support group. However, Jen soon learns Judy's disturbing connection to the death of her husband, putting their relationship to the test.

James Marsden co-stars as Judy's ex-fiance Steve and Steve's twin brother Ben. Max Jenkins plays Jen's friend and real estate business partner Christopher, while Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler play Jen's sons Charlie and Henry. The late Ed Asner starred in the first season as a resident of the retirement home where Judy works.