Katey Sagal Will Reunite With 'Married With Children' Co-Star on Hit Netflix Show

Actress Katey Sagal has an on-screen reunion coming up with a former Married... With Children castmate on the next installment of the Netflix original series Dead to Me. Sagal made a cameo in Dead to Me Season 2 as Judy's (Linda Cardellini) mother, who is in prison. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, she confirmed that she and Christina Applegate will share the screen again in Season 3.

Warning: there are spoilers for Dead to Me and Married... With Children ahead! Sagal played Applegate's character's mother on Married... With Children, and now she plays Cardellini's character's mother on Dead to Me. She said that in shooting Dead to Me Season 3, she will finally get to work with Applegate again, and she is overjoyed. Appearing in Season 2 without working with her former costar again left her disappointed.

"This season, I actually work with Christina. When I was on last season, I was Linda Cardellini's mom and you just saw me in prison," she said. "In fact, Christina called me up, I was just over at her house a couple of weeks ago, and we were so excited."

From the sound of it, Sagal and Applegate have both seen the scripts but have not begun to shoot them yet. She said: "We have a couple of big scenes together, so that will be really fun. She is truly like my daughter. Like for real. So this will be really lovely to be with her."

On Married... With Children, Applegate played Kelly Bundy and Sagal played her mother, Peggy Bundy. The show ran from 1987 to 1997, and Sagal said that she still looks back on the ensemble cast very fondly. "We just got on great, so that was fantastic," she said.

"The original pilot had two different kids," Applegate continued. "Then when we got picked up, they replaced them with Chris and David and that was instant chemistry. The whole thing clicked. We were all kinda a bunch of little outcasts."

Asked about her favorite episode to shoot, Sagal said: "I always remember the one where Santa Claus fell through the roof and we were all sitting on the couch. And if you ever watch it, you'll see us all on the couch trying not to laugh. It's that whole Carol Burnett thing where you're trying not to laugh. We could barely get through it."

Sagal plays a much less wholesome parent in Dead to Me, but that doesn't detract from the reunion itself. Dead to Me Season 3 is currently filming, but there is no release date in place yet. The first two seasons are streaming now on Netflix.