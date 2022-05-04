'Dead to Me' Season 3: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date

✖

Dead to Me fans have long been waiting for Season 3 to debut on Netflix, and now a premiere timeframe for the crime dramedy has been revealed. TV Line reports that Dead to Me will return in sometime in fall 2022. A specific date has not been announced. Notably, it was previously announced that this will be the show's final season.

Dead to Me was created by Liz Feldman and stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two women dealing with trauma who find friendship with one another. However, it is eventually uncovered that the connection of their paths may not just be fate, as their ties go deeper than at least one of them thought. In addition to Applegate and Cardellini, the show also stars James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, and Luke Roessler. Recurring actors include Diana-Maria Riva, Natalie Morales, Telma Hopkins, and the late Ed Asner.

Back in 2020, McCarthy, who plays Charlie Harding — the eldest son of Christina Applegate's Jen Harding — sat down for an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, and spoke about Season 2. "I get the episodes in twos and I didn't get the whole season right away. I actually got episodes nine and 10 while we were shooting episode seven and eight," McCarthy said before adding that this is a really "exciting" structure for him. "I did not know it was going to be that intense."

However, the most captivating aspect might possibly be the Dead to Me Season 2 finale, which threw out a number of cliffhanger moments that stunned fans. McCarthy included. "A lot of things happened in the last episode, and, honestly, any of them could have been fine as the end of the season."

In terms of how his character, Charlie had been absorbing everything around him over the first two seasons, McCarthy said there's been an ongoing "kind of frustration between him and his mom," but he believed that the resentment viewers perceived will have "cracked open a little bit in Season 2." He added that Charlie's relationship with Jen "has kind of started to repair somewhat in certain moments." But that's about all he knows. "I would say that there's going to be a lot of more repairing to do if we get a season three," he said. Dead to Me Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.