As Netflix makes more room for new and original content, they're parting ways with one of its most popular shows, Dead to Me. The series that stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini was renewed for a third season — which will also be its last. While the streaming platform may be saying goodbye to the dramedy, it's planning on continuing its relationship with series creator Liz Feldman.

The show that made its debut in 2019 will be wrapping with Season 3. The decision to end so soon is because typically, scripted original series within the platform usually have short shelf lives. There are only a few shows that make it to four seasons, and Netflix weighs its decision based on how many new subscribers would sign up for another season of an existing show or if funding would be better off used for new content.

"From start to finish, Dead to Me is exactly the show I wanted to make and it's been an incredible gift," Feldman said in a statement on Monday according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix or supporting Dead to Me from day one, and I'm thrilled to continue our collaboration."

Feldman, who was a previous writer for 2 Broke Girls, will continue to work with them creating original series as they quest out for new material. "Liz Feldman is a comedic force who brings her fresh and distinct point of view to every element of the creative process from inception through writing and producing," Jane Wiseman, Netflix's VP comedy series, said. "We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead to Me and future series to come."

Recently, Netflix also announced they would be ending another one of its most popular shows, Ozark, after renewing it for its fourth and final season. While fans are eager to see how the Byrde family continues their journey and partnership with the Mexican cartel, series star Jason Bateman (Marty Byrde) says he only saw the series reaching four or five seasons anyway and explained if they continue with the Byrde family on the path they're on, it wouldn't be a good outcome. "If you keep going for a whole lot longer, you're going to go over the cliff, or up over the peak of the mountain and you end up jumping the shark," he told Collider in April. "So, given the intelligence of Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), if they keep going at this pitch for much longer, they're either going to be killed or put in jail."