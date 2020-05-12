'Dead to Me' Season 2 Features Surprise 'Married... With Children' Reunion for Christina Applegate

✖

Dead To Me is known for its twists-and-turns. The hit Netflix series may only feature 10 thirty minute episodes, but each installment is bound to feature a cliff-hanger.

In having such a fast-paced show, Dead To Me excels in delivering surprises. One of those moments occurred in the latest season, which dropped on Friday, when Katey Sagal made an unexpected cameo. This coming after the show delivered another surprise in its casting with James Marsden returning to the cast despite meeting his fate in the first season. Sagal appeared on the show as the mother of Linda Cardellini's character, Judy. She was incarcerated and only appeared briefly during a visit in the prison waiting room.

With Sagal being such a commodity, there's a good chance she could return in Season 3 and reunite on-screen finally with the show's star, Christina Applegate, who previously was the daughter of Sagal on Married... With Children. Speaking with TV Line, Liz Feldman explained how it might be possible Sagal's cameo isn't the last she'll be seen on the series. “We knew early in this season that we were going to introduce Judy’s mom, but you have to wait until there’s a script [and] a shoot date… before casting anyone,” she revealed in the interview. “We were looking for somebody that you could really believe would be Judy’s mom, so somebody who looks somewhat like her. But also somebody that could really balance out the comedy and her grit that we were looking for in this woman." When told Sagal would be filling the spot, she laughed thinking it was just too ironic. “I was like, ‘Oh my God that’s insane and… I love it.’ It was just wonderfully ironic.”

In 2017, Sagal spoke with ABC News about the iconic Married... With Children show 30 years after it aired. "We had great chemistry together," she said at the time. "I just remember going to work and laughing all the time and I'm not exaggerating." She also shared that she was a little hesitant that this would all work out in the end. "I remember reading the script and thinking, 'This is hysterically funny, but no one will watch it because it's just too outside the box. We'll get cancelled immediately,'" she said. "It was on a network nobody had heard of."

The second season of Dead To Me can be streamed on Netflix as can the first 10 episodes in the first season.