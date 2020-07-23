10 TV Shows Canceled in July 2020

This TV season has been a weird one, with no one really sure when the 2020-2021 TV season will go into production. While some foreign productions and other shows with limited crews have started back up, most primetime and high-profile series have put their shows on hold. This situation has made networks and streaming services more cautious about what they cancel. However, many shows still haven't made the cut.

In July alone, companies have canceled 10 shows. A network drama, a few Netflix shows, a children's animated series, and several premium cable offerings are among the titles ending. While one should note that some of these shows still have a few episodes left in the tank, their days are numbered, regardless. Scroll through to see which titles have been canceled in July so far.