5 Shows Hulu Has Canceled in 2024

TV cancellations are always brutal, and Hulu is no exception. The streamer has canceled a handful of shows already this year, but it isn't as much as some other platforms. We are only halfway through, so that could all change several months from now. While there haven't been that many shows canceled, that doesn't mean it hasn't still hurt. Hulu has axed at least four shows since January, with one more show kicking off production for its final season very soon. Unfortunately, many of them were canceled after just one season, meaning that the shows didn't have much time to get off the ground before the ax was swung. As always, there is the hope that it could be saved elsewhere, but for now, these are the shows that are canceled by Hulu in 2024.

'Death and Other Details' (Photo: Michael Desmond/Hulu) Death and Other Details' title became literal when Hulu canceled the mystery drama after just one season in March. Starring an ensemble cast that included Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, and Mandy Patinkin, the series was set on a luxury cruise liner when a locked-room murder takes place. The series only premiered in January and was canceled not even a month after the series finale, but Hulu wasted no time in making sure no more murders took place before landing one final stab.

'The D'Amelio Show' (Photo: Hulu) While fans still love to see the Kardashians, they couldn't say the same for the D'Amelios. The influencer family, consisting of Heidi, Marc, Charli, and Dixie D'Amelio, have been starring in their own show, appropriately named The D'Amelio Show, since 2021. Season 3 premiered last September, but unfortunately, Hulu canceled the reality series in June, but at least there's always social media where fans can still follow them.

'The Other Black Girl' (Photo: Wilford Harwood/Hulu) When a show gets canceled after just one season, it hurts even worse than a normal cancellation. The Other Black Girl got the short end of the stick when it was canceled in May following a 10-episode first season, which premiered last September. Starring Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, and Eric McCormack, the comedy horror focuses on an editorial assistant at Wagner Books, who is the only Black woman working for the company. After the hiring of another Black woman, strange occurrences happen.

'This Fool' (Photo: Gilles Mingasson/Hulu) Premiering in 2022, This Fool centered on a 30-year-old living with his mother and grandmother in his childhood bedroom as he works at a gang rehabilitation center in Los Angeles. The sitcom starred Chris Estrada, Frankie Quiñones, Michael Imperioli, Michelle Ortiz, Laura Patalano, Julia Vera, Fabian Alomar, and Sandra Hernandez. Season 2 dropped on July 28, 2023, but Hulu didn't announce the cancellation until February of this year, even despite a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Photo: Sophie Giraud/Hulu) Technically, The Handmaid's Tale was renewed for a sixth and final season back in 2022, which was initially supposed to air this year. However, due to the strikes, filming was delayed and production should be kicking off soon if it hasn't already. While the hit dystopia series will not be ending in 2024, with filming starting on the final season this summer, it sort of counts.