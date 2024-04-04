Mandy Patinkin's New TV Show Just Got Canceled

Criminal Minds alum Mandy Patinkin's new series just got literal. Deadline reports that Death and Other Details has been axed, adding on to the long list of streaming series to be canceled after one season. While it is a disappointment, it's not a total surprise. The murder mystery series didn't have a high number of viewers and failed to break into Nielsen's Top 10 streaming ratings, which could be the reason for the cancelation.

Created by Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss, the series follows Patinkin's Rufus Cotesworth, a detective who was once "the world's greatest detective" as he's on a luxury cruise liner when he a locked-room murder takes place. Alongside Patinkin, Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Linda Emond, and Pardis Saremi also starred. Death and Other Details only premiered in January, with the 10-episode first and only season coming to an end earlier this month.

On top of the low ratings, Death and Other Details only has a 55% approval rating and 66% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While one might hope that the series could find new life somewhere, it's likely that won't be happening due to the poor reception. It's definitely a disappointment, but seems to be not surprising. Death and Other Details is just the latest series to be axed, and it definitely won't be the last.

In February, Hulu canceled comedy series This Fool, which had a 100% Rotten Tomato score. So whether a series has a low or high rating, that doesn't seem to matter for the most part. No matter how popular a show may be, no series is safe. It also doesn't help that Hulu had a content purge last year and could possibly do the same thing later this year. With a cast as talented as Death and Other Details', it shouldn't be long until the actors land other roles if they haven't already.

Meanwhile, there are still plenty of shows to look forward to on Hulu, such as Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building and The Bear, the upcoming fifth season of The Kardashians, Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution, and more. Fans can also rewatch Death and Other Details as much as they want and hope that this won't be the end for them. Perhaps if enough people tune in, Hulu will change their minds. You never know what could happen.