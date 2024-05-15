The Other Black Girl will not return for a second season. Hulu has canceled the comedy-drama mystery thriller, based on Zakiya Dalila Harris's 2021 novel of the same name, after just a single season, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. A reason for the cancellation is unclear.

The Hulu original series from Onyx Collective centered around Nella Rodgers, a 26-year-old editorial assistant at Wagner Book who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company. When Hazel-May McCall is hired, Nella is initially excited, but she begins to spiral and soon discovers something sinister is going on at the company as Hazel's star begins to rise.

The show premiered in September 2023 and was met with mostly favorable reviews. The Other Black Girl was certified fresh by critics with an 86% tomatometer score and a critics consensus reading, "a clever spin on the pressures of office culture, The Other Black Girl blends comedy and horror to thrilling effect," but it was certified rotten with an audience score 50%. On Metacritic, the series was given a score of 68 out of 100 based on 21 critics, indicating "generally favorable reviews."

The Other Black Girl starred Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray alongside Brittany Adebumola as Malaika, Hunter Parrish as Nella's boyfriend Owen, Bellamy Young as Wagner Books editor Vera Parini, Eric McCormack as Wagner Books founder Richard Wagner, and Garcelle Beauvais as author Diana Gordon. The series was executive produced by Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, and Temple Hill's Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. Harris and Jones co-wrote the pilot. While Danielle Henderson was initially set to serve as showrunner, she was later replaced by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, who served as co-showrunners on the show.

While The Other Black Girl marks the first cancellation for Onyx, Disney's BIPOC-focused studio, it does not mark the first scripted original to get some unfortunate news at Hulu. Death and Other Details, This Fool, The Great, and How I Met Your Father, and several others have all gotten the axe at the Disney-run streamer, with several other titles, including Amy Schumer's Life and Beth and The Orville, currently waiting on renewal or cancellation news.

Season 1 of The Other Black Girl is available to stream on Hulu. You can sing up for a Hulu subscription here.