'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 Premiere Date Teased by Elisabeth Moss

Praise be! Fans are now one step closer to The Handmaid's Tale Season 6. During a Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she also revealed she is pregnant with her first child, series star Elisabeth Moss gave a long-awaited update on the sixth and final season of the Hulu original series, even teasing a possible premiere date window.

"We are going back to shoot this summer. Our final season," Moss told Kimmel of the show before joking, "People are really starting to get upset. Especially when I tell them that we haven't even started shooting yet. Like, 'When is it coming back?' 'Well...' They get a little upset. It probably won't be [released] until maybe 2025."

Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale is set in a dystopian future where the Republic of Gilead has overtaken the U.S. government. Under Gilead rule, "handmaids," fertile women deemed sinful for their pre-Gilead actions, are forced to have children for the ruling class. The series debuted on Hulu in 2017, with the most recent season concluding in November 2022. The Handmaid's Tale was renewed for a sixth season, its last, in September 2022.

"It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale," creator and showrunner Bruce Miller said at the time. "We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point."

At this time, few details are known about Season 6. Moss is set to return as June Osbourne, along with Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford. Other cast members expected to return are Bradley Whitford as Joseph Lawrence, Max Minghella as Nick Blaine, Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo, Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue, O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole, Samira Wiley as Moira Strand, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, and Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello.

While Season 6 will mark the final season of the show, The Handmaid's Tale universe is set to continue with an adaptation of Atwood's 2019 novel The Testaments. The novel is set 15 years after the events of the original novel and is focused on three characters – Aunt Lydia, Agnes Jemima, and Daisy.